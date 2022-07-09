US Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha; Biden urges help for those afflicted by hunger, conflict

WASHINGTON, Jul 09 (APP): United States President Joe Biden on Saturday congratulated Muslims in the US and around the world as they celebrated Eid ul-Azha amid soaring inflation and worsening impacts of climate change.

“Jill (the First Lady) and I send our warmest greetings to Muslims across the United States and around the world celebrating Eid ul-Azha,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The president said the act of sharing the sacrifice with those less fortunate in service of God “mirrors our common commitment to work together to meet the challenges of our world today.

“While COVID-19 restrictions remain, Muslims draped in white will be able to gather from around the world for the first time in two years to perform the Hajj,” he said.

“Let us all take this opportunity to renew our shared commitment to work for peace, care for the vulnerable, and pursue greater equality and opportunity for all people.”

Biden added, “Here in the United States, Muslim Americans are leading on the front lines, together with members of all faith communities, to assist those suffering from hunger and conflict, at home and abroad.

“To all those celebrating, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor!

In New York, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, greeted the UN community as well as Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid-ul-Azha, with a call for ending the suffering of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message to mark the occasion, he said, “Eid-ul-Azha is a festival of sacrifice which reminds us of our responsibility to care for those who face poverty, hunger and disease and those suffering from disasters, conflicts and foreign occupation.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, let us also recommit ourselves to bring an early end to the oppression and suffering of the heroic people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“In these challenging times, let us revive our resolve to eliminate inequality, injustice & discrimination everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Eid prayers were held all across the United States, still practicing social distancing in mosques and halls as a precaution against Covid-19, according to reports.

Special prayers were offered for the urgent need of Muslim unity and peace in the world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges.