UNGA unanimously adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples' right to self-determination

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 17 (APP):The UN General Assembly stamped its approval Wednesday on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation.

“By adopting our resolution, the General Assembly has reaffirmed our legal, political and moral case in support of all peoples, including the Kashmiri people, to struggle for self-determination against foreign occupation by all means available to them,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram told APP after the 193-member body took action on the draft.

Adopted by consensus, the resolution, which was co-sponsored by of 71 countries, calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

The text was recommended last month by the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

“This resolution empowers legitimate freedom movement and renews international commitment to help those living under occupation and subjugation,” Ambassador Akram said.

“Pakistan will continue to speak up for all peoples who are suffering under foreign occupation,” he declared.

“This has been a corner stone of our foreign policy and we are proud to be a voice of the voiceless.”

Under the terms of the resolution, the General Assembly would reaffirm the universal realization of the rights of all peoples, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, to self-determination as a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights.

The resolution also declared the General Assembly’s firm opposition to acts of foreign military intervention, aggression and occupation, since these have resulted in the suppression of the right of peoples to self-determination and other human rights in certain parts of the world.

It called on those States responsible to cease immediately their military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as all acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment.

The Assembly would also deplore the plight of millions of refugees and displaced persons who have been uprooted as a result of these acts and reaffirms their right to return to their homes voluntarily in safety and honor.

It urges the Human Rights Council to give special attention to the violation of human rights, especially the right to self-determination, resulting from foreign military intervention, aggression or occupation.

It also requests the Secretary-General to report to the next Session of the General Assembly on this question.