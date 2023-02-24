UNGA adopts resolution calling for lasting peace in Ukraine; Pakistan abstains

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (APP): With Pakistan abstaining, the U.N. General Assembly voted to adopt, by an overwhelming majority, a resolution late Thursday afternoon on a resolution that underscores the need for peace ensuring the country’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity”.

The vote, which came on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was 141 in Favour to seven against, with 32 abstentions.

Sponsored by more than 60 countries, it called on U.N. member states and international organizations “to redouble support for diplomatic efforts” to achieve peace on those terms.

The resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia “immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces” from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. And it reaffirms that no territory acquired by the threat or use of force will be considered legal.

In October 2022, 143 UNGA members had voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Five countries, including Russia, voted against the resolution. Pakistan was among the 35 countries that had abstained.

Explaining his vote, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram voiced deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine which has caused immense human suffering in Ukraine and massive damage to its infrastructure, economy and society.

In this regard, he called for de-escalation, renewed negotiations and sustained dialogue for a peaceful diplomatic solution of the conflict.

“We acknowledge the considerable effort made by the co-sponsors (of the resolution) to moderate the tone and language of the draft resolution,” the Pakistani envoy said.

Pakistan, he said, fully supports the resolution’s call for respect for the principle of sovereignty, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force. States cannot be torn apart by the use of force.

But, Ambassador Akram said, Pakistan regrets that these principles have not been universally applied and respected for instance in the situation of foreign occupation and the ongoing attempt at the illegal and forcible annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his remarks, he said Pakistan also endorses the resolution’s call on member states and international organizations to redouble their support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“While the hostilities continue, there is an ever-present danger of a further military and geographical escalation of the war. There is thus an imminent threat to global peace and security.” the Pakistani envoy said, noting that while Pakistan agrees with and endorses the principles and general provisions contained in the draft resolution, some provisions were not consistent with Pakistan’s principled position on some of the elements covered in the text.

“As a country that has seen and suffered the consequences of prolonged conflict in our neighbourhood, we attach highest priority to the immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of dialogue to achieve a just and durable solution – through direct or indirect negotiations, mediation or other peaceful means.

” In this regard, we see an important role of the UN and the Secretary-General, inter alia under Chapter VI and VIII of the UN Charter provisions, for efforts aimed at de-escalation, renewed negotiations and sustained dialogue for a peaceful diplomatic solution,” he added.

“Pakistan continues to hope that, in a constructive approach, the parties will soon accept a mutual and early cessation of hostilities,” Ambassador Akram said, adding, “We also hope for the resumption of a dialogue for durable resolution of the conflict based on the principles of the UN Charter and past agreements, and bearing in mind the legitimate security interests of all States.”