UN urges de-escalation of tensions following border clashes between Indian, Chinese troops

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (APP):The United Nations Tuesday called for easing of tensions along the Sino-Indian disputed Himalayan border, after India claimed its troops clashed with Chinese troops last week.

“We call for de-escalation to ensure that the tensions along the border in that area do not grow,” the Secretary-General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

According to the Indian army, the clash took in the Tawang sector of the disputed border last Friday, and a few soldiers on both sides suffered minor injuries.

APP/ift