UN envoy slams attack at Kabul’s cricket stadium, urges action against perpetrators

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 29 (APP): A senior UN official in Afghanistan strongly condemned Friday’s attack at Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which has reportedly caused casualties among those attending a match, and called for bringing to justice those responsible for the atrocity.

In a statement, the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, said the numbers were not confirmed at this stage.

At UN Headquarters in New York, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq, responding to a question, said no one had so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to initial reports from Kabul, an explosion tore through the stands at Kabul’s International Cricket Stadium in the Chaman Hozori area of the capital during a T20 match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi.

Local hospitals have reported receiving many victims, the reports said.

Dr. Alakbarov, who was present at the stadium at the time of the attack to address the National Cricket Association, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“Today’s blast is yet another harrowing reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence that the population in Afghanistan continues to be exposed to,” Dr Alakbarov said.

“Sports bring people hope, inspire children and generations alike, play a crucial role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together, and serve as an important source of pride.

“I reiterate that directing attacks against the population, including sporting facilities, is strictly prohibited.”

Dr Alakbarov called for a thorough and transparent investigation, with perpetrators brought to justice.