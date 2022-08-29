UN chief voices ‘deep sympathy’ after Munir Akram briefs him on situation in flood-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 29 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, Monday called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on the “tragic and devastating” impacts of the floods in Pakistan that have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 33 million, according to official sources.

The secretary-general expressed “deep sympathy” with the people and the Government of Pakistan, and promised full support of the UN system in the hour of need, the sources said.

The UN chief will be make a special appeal to the world community at the UN Flash Appeal to be launched tomorrow (Tuesday) from Geneva and Islamabad.

The secretary-general agreed that the floods were one of the manifestation of the adverse impacts of climate change, and that Pakistan deserved all the support it needed for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, the sources added.