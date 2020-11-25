UN chief to 'study' Pakistan's dossier on India's terrorism: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 25 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will “study” the dossier that Pakistan gave him on Tuesday, Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq has said.

The dossier, prepared by the Pakistan Government after full investigation of India’s “illegal and aggressive activities”, was handed over the UN chief by Ambassador Munir Akram at his 38th floor office in the UN building.

“We have received the document, and we will study that — that’s as much as the reaction I have at the moment,” the spokesman said in response to questions at the regular noon briefing in New York on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Akram told reporters that he urged the UN chief to take note of the fact that India was violating international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions by stoking terrorism.

“We have urged the Secretary-General to play his role in persuading India to halt its terror and subversive campaign against Pakistan,” he said.