UN chief expresses sadness over loss of lives in Balochistan quake

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 07 (APP):United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Thursday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the deadly earthquake that hit parts of the Balochistan province, saying UN was ready to help Pakistan deal with the situation.

“Our condolences to the victims and our sympathy to the families of the victims, as we’ve said we have told the authorities, we are ready to help,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.



The spokesman, who was responding to a question from APP correspondent, said, ” We are in touch with the national authorities of provincial authorities. At this point it does not look, they are requesting any international help, but we know that Pakistan has an effective emergency disaster system.”



“We are obviously ready to help, and ready to help mobilize international help, should that be needed or requested,” the spokesman added.



The 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Harnai and adjoining areas in the early hours of Thursday, killing and injuring a number of people.