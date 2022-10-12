Two US charitable organizations raise total of $2.8 million for flood-hit Pakistanis

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (APP): More than 500 Pakistani-Americans and philanthropists raised nearly $2.5 million for relief and recovery operations in flood-battered Pakistan at an event organized by The Citizens Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports education of the country’s underprivileged children.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, was the chief guest at the event, which was held on Saturday (Oct. 8), according to a press release issued by the Pakistan embassy on Tuesday.

The amount collected would be utilized to provide 5 million meals to the flood-affected families, reconstruct homes for 9,000 families and rehabilitate schools damaged by the climate-induced floods, the press release said.

Separately, the President of Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Ebony Thomas, responding to the Pakistani envoy’s letter, said that the Foundation was contributing $300,000 for provision of immediate relief to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. This included temporary shelters, critical food assistance, cash-based transfers, hygiene items, child survival kits, livelihood supports and emergency latrine kits.

“As a part of our commitment to respond in times of disaster, we’re addressing the needs of individuals and communities throughout Pakistan who have experienced flooding and mudslides caused by this year’s monsoon rains,” wrote Ms. Thomas.

“We appreciate the important work you are doing to bring awareness in support of the people of Pakistan.”

Ms. Thomas said that that the Bank was making its contribution through its strategic partners — the World Food Programme, the International Rescue Committee and the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere)

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Ms. Thomas for response, saying that the Bank of America has been a steadfast partner for Pakistan for years in providing humanitarian assistance during emergencies especially for vulnerable populations.

“As we move to crucial reconciliation and rehabilitation phase, we would continue to count on your support for building resilient infrastructure for vulnerable population,” he said.

In a statement, Ambassador Masood Khan appreciated US multinational corporations, humanitarian organizations, philanthropists and most importantly the Pakistani-American community for their generous support to the efforts aimed at providing relief to the millions of flood-affected people in Pakistan.

“The response being shown by the US government and the people of the United States towards the flood affected people of Pakistan is a reflection of our deep-rooted bonds of friendship and a close cooperative relationship,” he said.