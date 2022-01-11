Turkish, Iranian FMs to visit China during this week

BEIJING, Jan 11 (APP):Turkish Foreign Minister MevlÃ¼t Ã‡avuÅŸoÄŸlu and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit China at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on January 12 and January 14 respectively, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday. During the visit, the Chinese foreign minister will have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart and have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, the spokesperson said during his regular briefing. He said in recent years, China and Turkey had maintained high-level exchanges and communication at all levels, achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, and joined hands in fighting the pandemic, thus deepening their strategic cooperative relationship. "Last year, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. China is ready to work with Turkey to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, render each other mutual understanding and mutual support on issues concerning our respective core interests, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, and promote the sound and steady development of the bilateral relations," he added. About the Iranian foreign minister's visit to China, the spokesperson said the two foreign ministers would hold talks during the visit. Wang Wenbin said China and Iran enjoyed long-standing and profound friendship. Under the leadership of the two heads of state, the relations had achieved marked progress in recent years. "We firmly support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, promote practical cooperation across the board in a steady manner and maintain close communication and coordination in international and regional affairs," he added. He observed facing the impact of COVID-19, China and Iran rendered each other help and assistance in times of need, highlighting the strength of the profound relations. "In 2021, the two countries jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and opened up a new chapter in our friendship," he added. "Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Iran to further deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership to the benefit of our two countries and two peoples," he said.