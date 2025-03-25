29.2 C
Tunisia joins African Trade & Investment Development Insurance

TUNIS, Mar 25 (TAP/APP) : Tunisia has just joined the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) and will participate in its capital, under the terms of an agreement inked between the Economy and Planning Ministry and ATIDI.
Tunisia becomes the first country in North Africa to join the pan-African multilateral insurer and its 25th member, said Economy and Planning Minister Samir Abdelhafidh.
This membership testifies to Tunisia’s willingness to step up investments and boost trade in Africa, through mechanisms to facilitate access to financing and reduce risk costs, the minister pointed out.
This agreement will help Tunisia make the most of ATIDI’s various insurance services, he added.
Founded in 2000, ATIDI is a pan-African organisation that provides trade credit and political risk insurance to companies, investors and lenders interested in doing business in Africa.

