Truckloads of relief goods to leave for Khost, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): A convoy of trucks carrying relief assistance for the quake-affected population of Afghanistan would leave for Khost on Wednesday night under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The relief consignment includes tents, covers, blankets and medicines which would be handed over to the Afghan authorities.

The prime minister has directed for dispatch of the relief goods on humanitarian grounds after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled eastern parts of Afghanistan, leaving a trail of destruction and human casualties.

According to details, a convoy of 8 trucks was being loaded with relief items from NDMA-provided stores which included 200 tents, 200 tarpaulin and 500 blankets, besides three trucks carrying life-saving drugs.

The convoy of trucks carrying relief aid would reach Khost, Afghanistan via Ghulam Khan Kalay Zang where it would be handed over the Afghan authorities.

The relevant authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and others were in close contact with the Afghan authorities for the transportation and supply of these relief goods.