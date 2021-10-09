Time for Pakistan to emerge as ‘prefered tourist destination’: President

DUBAI, Oct 9 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said the immense potential of Pakistan’s tourism sector could lead to sustainable development and prove as a major source of revenue for the country.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by the Pakistani-origin businessmen in the United Arab Emirates, the president said it was time for Pakistan to emerge on the global tourism map as a preferred tourist destination.

He mentioned that the all four provinces and the serene areas of Gilgit Baltistan could attract domestic and international tourists.

The president said Pakistan provided an opportunity to tourists to see the ancient civilisations and experience the great diversity of cultures and landscapes.

The president said the government was committed to provide voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

He mentioned that efforts were underway to sort out the process related to electronic voting machine, which would bring the expatriates into mainstream polling.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said Pakistan had immense potential of tourism, particularly the destinations in GB offered spectacular

