Taliban hold first Loya Jirga after taking-over Kabul

KABUL, Aug 23 (APP):After taking-over of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15, without firing a bullet , the Taliban on Monday held their first Loya Jirga here, and it was attended by more than 800 Ulema and the Afghan political leadership.

Taliban’s leader and an important member of Doha negotiators team Moulvi Amir Khan Mutaqqi chaired the Jirga. Speaking to the Jirga’s participants, Molvi Mutaqqi said that the Taliban wanted to set up such an inclusive government of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, which would be represented by all the political parties and ethnic groups.

Taliban’s Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaking to the Jirga said that there was no need of any fear as all were safe in Afghanistan and no one should leave the country.

He said men and women would work to help build the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan. He urged those who wanted to leave the country to stay here and play their role in uplift of their country.

Meanwhile, there are reports in Kabul that Taliban are likely to postpone installation of government till August 31, a deadline for US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban seems worried about presence of US troops in Afghanistan.