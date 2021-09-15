Syed Hasan Javed honoured with Special Book Award by Chinese Govt.

BEIJING, Sep 15 (APP): Coinciding with the 28th Beijing International Book Fair, the Chinese government has conferred upon a Special Book Award of China on Former Ambassador Syed Hasan Javed for his contribution to strengthening literary ties between Pakistan and China. In this regard, a special award ceremony was held at China's Diaoyutai State Guest House which was attended by senior Chinese officials from the Communist Party of China and other state institutions; diplomats and intellectuals and representatives of media organizations. On behalf of Syed Hasan Javed, Ambassador Moin ul Haque received the special award presented by Huang Kunming, the member of Politburo and Director of Publicity Department of Communist Party of China. Syed Hassan Javed was a distinguished diplomat of Pakistan who had served twice in China. He had written several books covering various aspects of Chinese foreign policy, language and culture. His famous books included 'Chinese Made Easy', Chinese-English-Urdu Dictionary, Chinese Soft Power Code, the Rise of China and the Asian Century and China, the West and the Islamic world.