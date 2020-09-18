Strong military deterrent to stop Indian illegal crossing LAC: Cheng Xizhong

BEIJING, Sep 18 (APP): China needs to deal with the Indians in a language that Indians understand. Without a strong military deterrent, the Indian troops would not stop illegal crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to occupy the Chinese territory, Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong said on Friday.

“It seems that to be indulgent and tolerant is not suitable for India. In order to maintain the general direction of friendly cooperation between China and India, and to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas between the two countries, we need to make full military preparations,” Cheng, also a former Chinese Defense Attache in South Asian countries observed in his article.

India is a big country in South Asia with a population of 1.3 billion and is one of the major emerging market economies in the world. Frankly speaking, for decades, China has been very patient in making friendship with India. In recent years, China has paid more attention to the development of comprehensive and pragmatic cooperation with India.

In 2018, China’s President Xi Jinping invited India`s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Wuhan, China to hold the first informal meeting. In 2019, President Xi Jinping visited Chennai, India to hold the second informal meetings with Narendra Modi. With a new diplomatic mode, China has opened up the development of the China-India relations in a new era and the two sides have reached a series of important consensus with historical significance.

The China-India relations have just recovered from the trauma of the confrontation in Dong Lang Village on June 18, 2017, and then on June 15, 2020, serious physical clash occurred in the Galwan Valley, resulting in the tragic death of 20 Indian troops in the cold high-altitude area. India has not learned the bloody lesson, and continued to illegally cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC), aggravating the military confrontation and pushing border tensions to new heights.

On August 31, the Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC in the south bank of Bangong Lake and near the Reqin Pass in an attempt to occupy the territory controlled by China.

On September 7, the Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC and blatantly threatened the patrolling personnel of the Chinese border defense force by firing guns in the air, which broke the record of no gunfire in the past 45 years on the China-India border, seriously violated the two border agreements signed by the two countries in 1993 and 1996 respectively, and abandoned a series of consensus reached in recent meetings between the two sides. The consequences are very serious.

The Indian troops keep illegal crossing the LAC in an attempt to occupy more and more Chinese territory, and the border tension is rising. At the same time, high-level meetings and diplomatic and military negotiations between China and India are being held intensively.

On September 4, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting in Moscow. On September 10, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met in Moscow and reached five-point important consensus.

It is difficult to understand why so many high-level consensuses have not worked, the border area is still very tense, and the face-to-face military confrontation may lead to new conflicts or even unexpected incidents at any time. At a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said strongly: China’s territory cannot be lost, and the Chinese military is fully determined, capable and confident to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.