Strengthening development cooperation with Pakistan top priority: Luo Zhaohui

BEIJING, Apr 17 (APP): Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chairman China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui has said that strengthening development cooperation with Pakistan was the top priority of China and it is also his firm personal commitment.

Pakistan is the first country to participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road and we will continue to strengthen development cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiatives, he made these remarks after receiving Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam at a befitting investiture ceremony held in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

Luo Zhaohui said that this honor not only belongs to him personally, but also to everyone in both countries who works hard for China-Pakistan friendship.

He remarked that Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam carries the deep affection of the Pakistani government and people towards China and symbolizes the great friendship, mutual respect, unity and firm mutual trust between our two great countries.

In fact, this is the third time Luo Zhaohui has been decorated by the Government of Pakistan. In 2007 and 2010, he received top civil awards respectively.

Before 2006, he was responsible for affairs related to Pakistan in the Asian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. From 2006 to 2010, Luo Zhaohui was honored to serve as the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and continue to serve China-Pakistan relations.

Luo Zhaohui still remembers the kindness shown to him by the government and people of Pakistan during his stay in Islamabad where witnessed the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by the Pakistani people in the fight against terrorism, including the fight against the ETIM.

“I will never forget the selfless help the Pakistani government and people gave us during the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. I will never forget the many projects we have collaborated on, including Chashma Nuclear Power Plant, Jhelum-Neelam Hydropower Station, Khalid Tank, JF-17 fighter jet, Type 22 frigate, and many more,” he added.

Before leaving Pakistan in May 2010, then-President Asif Ali Zardari personally presided over a ceremony to award him the Pakistan Medal of Honor. “I am delighted that President Zardari has now been re-elected as President of Pakistan”.

Luo Zhaohui said he will also never forget the valuable help and warm hospitality extended to him by Shahbaz Sharif, the then Chief Minister of Punjab and now the Prime Minister.

The Chairman of CIDCA said, throughout his career, he has always stayed in close contact with Pakistan and Pakistani friends, adding, Pakistan is my second home.

He said that strengthening development cooperation with Pakistan is the top priority. The latest infrastructure projects include the new international airport at Gwadar Port and the East Bay Expressway.

We will continue to promote the implementation of global development initiatives. Pakistan is the first country to sign a document with China on the implementation of global development initiatives, he added.

In July last year, the China hosted the first high-level meeting of the Global Action Forum for Shared Development. Prime Minister Shahbaz delivered a speech via video and sent ministerial representatives to attend the meeting.

â€œIn July this year, I will host the second high-level conference in Beijing, and Pakistan is welcome to actively send personnel to participate in the conference, he added.

He said, the implementation of post-disaster reconstruction will be speed up. In June 2022, Pakistan suffered a rare flood. The Office of International Cooperation and Development took emergency action, coordinated relevant departments, local governments and the military, used military aircraft to provide 100 million yuan in emergency relief supplies to Pakistan, and decided to provide 800 million yuan in emergency relief supplies to Pakistan.

In January 2023, when I led a delegation to attend the International Conference on Pakistan Disaster Relief in Geneva, we announced that the Chinese government would provide another US$100 million in special assistance to Pakistan. At present, relevant assistance projects are being advanced in an orderly manner, he added.

He said, China will actively promote livelihood assistance. In 2018, the agency took the lead in establishing a social and livelihood working group under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Committee, focusing on practical cooperation with Pakistan in six fields: agriculture, education, medical care, water supply, poverty alleviation and vocational education.

Luo Zhaohui said, the two countries have agreed on 27 priority projects, which are already yielding positive results. At the same time, we continue to strengthen experience sharing and personnel training. Â So far, we have trained more than 9,400 talents in different fields for Pakistan by providing seminars, technical training and academic degree program quotas, he added.