Saira Raza receives award for improving Pak-China cultural ties

BEIJING, Dec 30 (APP):Syeda Saira Raza, Press Attache, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing has received a prestigious award for the promotion of media and cultural relations between Pakistan and China.

Saira Raza, an officer of the Information Group, has made Pakistan proud by receiving two awards in the last two years for her remarkable contribution to the promotion of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

She has organized numerous events and exhibitions and enhanced interaction with the Chinese media to promote Pakistani culture in China and help strengthen the bond of friendship between Pakistan and China.