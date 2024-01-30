Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with ‘THF’

QUETTA, Jan 30 (APP):Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation here on Tuesday signed a MoU with The Hunar Foundation (THF) signaling the start of RDMCs first CSR initiative in vocational training and capacity building for local youth in Chagai, its district of operation.

RDMC operates in Pakistan under a Joint Venture agreement with the provincial Government of Balochistan and the federal Government of Pakistan.

The THF is a non-profit organization established in 2008 to empower and enable the marginalized youth of Pakistan with vocational and technical skills.

THF’s objective is to act as a facilitator in the field of education for catalytic action to increase the number of talented young persons engaged in productive work, consequently alleviating poverty and making them contributing members of society.

This partnership between RDMC and THF intends to pave the way for a vocational training and capacity-building project that will facilitate income generation and enterprise amongst local youth.

It is a social investment project that promises sustainable development and seeks to build a harmonious partnership amongst the communities in and around the project area.

The foundation provides semi-educated and skilled young adults with quality vocational training that meets the expectations of the market, leading to employment or small business creation – and eventually economic freedom and empowerment.

The Nokkundi Community Development Committee (CDC) members support this initiative.

RDMC feels building capacity of local talent for improved income-generation amongst unemployed youth is a powerful lever for the achievement of the company’s sustainability strategy and long-term vision.

Tariq Mian attended the event and signed on behalf of THF while RDMC was represented by country manager Ali Ehsan Rind, and other team members.

Speaking at the event, Ali Ehsan Rind said: “This project was conceived to bridge the skill-gap prevalent once we realized the consistent demand for employment and lack of skills-development in the local population. Through this partnership with THF we will create a cadre of skilled workers from Chagai who will then be able to work independently through the creation of small businesses and enhanced employment opportunities at small and medium size companies.”

This signing ceremony was also attended by the Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir along with other government and company functionaries.