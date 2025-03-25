28.2 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsQatar, Uzbekistan discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation
International News

Qatar, Uzbekistan discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

13
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DOHA, Mar 25 (QNA/APP) :The Qatari-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council held a virtual meeting with its counterpart in the Uzbek Senate.
The meeting was chaired on the Qatari side by Chairman of Qatari-Uzbek Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Shura Council Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, and on the Uzbek side by head of the Uzbek-Qatari Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Senate Abdulhakim Eshmuratov.
The meeting focused on discussing existing parliamentary relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan and ways to strengthen and enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and peoples.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan