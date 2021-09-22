Proposed SAARC meeting cancelled after Pakistan objects

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): A proposed SAARC meeting was canceled after Pakistan’s objections that the annual gathering in New York would be “inappropriate” due to India’s ongoing atrocities in Kashmir as well as the question of legal representation of Afghanistan, according to diplomatic sources here.

The SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, scheduled for September 25, was proposed by Nepal reportedly at India’s behest.

Established in 1985, SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In view of the position taken by Pakistan, to which Sri Lanka agreed, Nepal was obliged, despite India’s urging to hold the meeting, to cancel it.

But tweets in the Indian press sought to give an impression that Pakistan had insisted that the Taliban government should be represented at the meeting.

“The slanted tweets emanating in Indian media are no doubt an attempt to cover India’s embarrassment caused by its ploy against Pakistan,” one diplomat remarked.