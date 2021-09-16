Prominent Kashmir advocacy group hails Bhat ‘s election as APHC chief

WASHINGTON, Sep 16 (APP):The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKA), an advocacy group, has welcomed the election of Kashmiri leader Masarat Alam Bhat as chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), saying he is a "strong and capable" successor to iconic Syed Ali Geelani, who passed away last week.

“We congratulate Masarat Alam as Chairman and also welcome Shabir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar as newly named Vice Chairmen,” a statement issued by the forum said Thursday, while underscoring their life-long service and dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their demand for self-determination.

“We recognize that while it would be impossible to fill the shoes of Syed Ali Geelani, a hero for his unwavering commitment to our people and a free Kashmir, he had great confidence and trust in Masarat Alam’s leadership,” the statement said, adding that Masarat Alam and Shabir Ahmed Shah have been wrongfully jailed for over 27 and 37 years, respectively, by Indian occupying forces “who continue to harm, terrorize, and harass our people.”

“Our demand for the exercise of the self- determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir remains unwavering and we will not rest until justice and peace are achieved in our land.”