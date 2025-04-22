31.6 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
International News

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding cooperation with China within framework of BRI

60
Baku, April 22 (AZERTAC/APP) : “We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. Significant progress has already been made in this direction,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency.
“Leveraging its advantageous geographical location, Azerbaijan continues to extensively develop international transport corridors, create modern infrastructure and invest additional funds in increasing their capacity in response to the sharp increase in cargo traffic through our territory,” added the President.

