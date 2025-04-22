President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership is being enriched with new positive content

- Advertisement -

Baku, April 22 (AZERTAC/APP) : “I am glad that Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, based on ancient history and good traditions, are developing in an upward direction and our strategic partnership is enriched with new positive content,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency.

The head of state noted that active dialogue, mutual respect and trust, developed on the basis of personal meetings, telephone conversations and exchanges of letters, are playing a valuable role in deepening bilateral relations.