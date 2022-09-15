PM visits Samarkand’s historic Khizar mosque

SAMARKAND (Uzbekistan), Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the ancient Khizar mosque of Uzbekistan’s historic city Samarkand as he arrived on a two-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The prime minister appreciated the architectural masterpiece of the mosque built in the eighth century. Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif and Miftah Ismail accompanied the prime minister.

PM Sharif also paid respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan’s first president, Islam Karimov.

The prime minister arrived here this morning to attend the SCO summit, where he will also hold meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines.