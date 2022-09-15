PM to meet Putin, Erdogan & other world leaders on SCO sidelines today

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is arriving in Uzbekistan today (Thursday) to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is scheduled to hold important meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

On the first day of his two-day visit, the prime minister will hold separate meetings with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Tajikistan Imomali Rehmon.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Soon after his arrival at the Samarkand Airport, the prime minister will proceed to the Hazrat Khizr Complex, where he will visit the Khizr Mosque and will also pay respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan’s first president, Islam Karimov.

The prime minister will attend the banquet hosted by the Uzbek president in honour of the guest leaders.