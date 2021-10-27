PM thanks Saudi crown prince for $3 bln deposit with Pakistan bank, $1.2 bln petroleum finance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz for extending financial support to Pakistan. The prime minister in particular mentioned the $3 bilion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan and the $1.2 bilion financing of the refined petroleum products. “I want to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pakistan with $3 bln as deposit in Pak’s central bank & financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bln,” he wrote on his twitter handle.
Imran Khan said the Kingdom of Saudi Arbia had always helped Pakistan in difficult times. “KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times including now when world confronts rising commodity prices,” he said. The two leaders had met this week in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of Middle East Green Initiative summit on Climate Change.
