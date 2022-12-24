PM Shehbaz’s visit to China provided new guidance for bilateral relations: Liu Jinsong

BEIJING, Dec 24 (APP): Director General, Department of Asian Affairs of Chinese Foreign Ministry Liu Jinsong has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China in November was a great success with fruitful outcomes, and provided new guidance for China-Pakistan relations.

“China is ready to work with Pakistan to take the visit as an opportunity to further implement the important common understandings reached between leaders of the two countries and maintain the momentum of high-level development of China-Pakistan relation,” he said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, here, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Liu Jinsong also briefed him on the main outcomes of the Central Economic Work Conference, emphasizing that China’s economy remained resilient with a great potential and vitality, and the fundamentals sustaining China’s sound economic growth, in the long run, remain unchanged.

He stressed that China had the confidence to do the economic work well; would respond to COVID-19 and pursue economic and social development in a well-coordinated way; strive to expand domestic demand; do more to attract and

use foreign investment, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and work with other countries to achieve common development and prosperity.

Ambassador Haque spoke highly of the sound momentum of the development of Pakistan-China relations and said that Prime Minister Sharif’s friendly and in-depth exchanges with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders during his visit to China have injected strong impetus into the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan is ready to work with China to promote the implementation of the outcomes of the visit, and has full confidence in the prospects of China’s development, he added.

In a tweet after the meeting, the ambassador said, “Always a pleasure to interact with my friend DG Liu. In our meeting, we reaffirmed the resolve to build on the consensus reached during PM Shehbaz’s visit and to further fortify Pakistan-China ties through future high-level exchanges.”