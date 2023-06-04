PM pens down special message for President Erdogan

ANKARA, June 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has penned down his felicitation message along with his signatures on a special board set up on the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the third time in office.

The prime minister joined other foreign dignitaries including presidents and heads of governments to place their congratulatory messages on the board, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

He extended felicitation and good wishes to President Erdogan.

Other visiting dignitaries including presidents and heads of governments also signed and wrote their messages.