SAMARKAND, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin here, on the sidelines of the meeting of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held here.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations and the ways to further strengthen the cooperation.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on a two-day visit to attend the summit, along with a high level delegation including the members of the federal cabinet.