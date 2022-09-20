PM meets Iranian President; underscores commitment to enhance bilateral ties

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met with President of Iran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Prime Minister recalled his warm and cordial meeting with President Raisi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand on 15 September 2022 and underscored his commitment to enhance Pakistan-Iran relations in diverse fields.

He reiterated his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation in the wake of massive floods.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas including economic and trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts, and people-to-people links.

The Prime Minister conveyed that Pakistan highly valued the Supreme Leader’s strong and steadfast support for the just struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Prime Minister hoped that, on the invitation extended by him, President Raisi would be able to undertake an early visit to Pakistan.