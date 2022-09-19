PM leaves UK for New York to attend 77th session of UNGA

LONDON, Sept 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the conclusion of his visit to UK on Monday left for New York to represent Pakistan at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister, who was in London to attend the final rites of Queen Elizabeth-II, left for New York from Luton airport to attend the High-Level General Debate of the UNGA session scheduled from September 20 to 26 at the UN Headquarters.

On his arrival at the John F Kennedy International Airport of New York, he will be received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington Masood Khan and other senior officers.

On September 20, the prime minister will attend a reception to be hosted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On the same day, he will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian chancellor and Spanish president.

A meeting with President of the European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by president of Senegal and African Union is also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

On September 21, he will meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister will also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honour of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

He will also meet Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same day.

On September 23, the prime minister will address the UNGA session, besides attending Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and interacting with prominent American media outlets.