PM Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official visit

PM Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official visit

ABU DHABI, Nov 28 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday left for Kuwait City for an official visit after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

At the Al-Bateen airport, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Pakistani diplomatic staff saw off the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official visit

During his visit to Kuwait, the Caretaker Prime Minister will meet with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. During the visit, a new era of economic and economic cooperation between the two countries will begin.

 

A number of MoUs will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defense.

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services