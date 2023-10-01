PM Kakar congratulates Chinese leadership on National Day

PM Kakar congratulates Chinese leadership on National Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday conveyed his warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese nation on the 74th National Day of People’s Republic of China.

“Pakistan takes great pride in the achievements of our Iron Brother. In today’s world, China is an anchor of peace & stability as well as engine of development & progress. Long live Pak-China friendship,” the prime minister posted on X.

https://x.com/anwaar_kakar/status/1708380128885998050?s=20

PM Kakar congratulates Chinese leadership on National Day

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services