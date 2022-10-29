PM extends felicitation to President Erdogan on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his heartiest felicitations to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on the observance of 99th Republic Day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held a prominent place in the annals of history.

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan yönetiminde,yıllar içinde gerçekleştirilen olağanüstü ekonomik atılımlar dünya tarafından kabul edilmektedir. Pakistan,ticaret ve endüstri alanlarında sahip olunan geniş potansiyeli daha da geliştirerek 🇹🇷 ile çok yönlü bağlarını derinleştirmeyi hedefliyor. https://t.co/3O4WI1Rdme — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 29, 2022

In a related tweet, the prime minister said over the years, Turkiye’s impressive economic strides under president Erdogan were acknowledged by the world.

“Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce & industry,” he added.