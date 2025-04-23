28.8 C
International NewsNational

PM convenes NSC meeting on Thursday to respond to Indian govt’s statement: DPM Dar

 ISLAMABAD, April 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday morning to respond to the Indian Government’s statement regarding Pahalgam attack.  

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar posted on X account after the Indian government announced certain steps following the deaths of 26 tourists in a shooting incident in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

https://x.com/mishaqdar50/status/1915080380790513700?s=48

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday made announcements after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). 

These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Additionally, the Attari border check-post was closed, Pakistanis in India were given 48 hours to leave, and personnel at the Pakistani High Commission were also asked to depart within a week. While diplomatic staff at the high commissions would be reduced. 

 

 

