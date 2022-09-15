PM, Belarus President discuss bilateral relations; regional, int’l issues

SAMARKAND, Sept 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting.

The two leaders comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relationship and discussed regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister highlighted the massive human and material losses caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and thanked President Lukashenko for his sympathies and condolences over the devastation caused.

Underscoring the rising threat of climate change to countries like Pakistan, he stressed the need to combat this menace through collective action at the global level.

While appreciating the broad framework of cooperation and mechanisms in place, the Prime Minister expressed his commitment towards increasing the momentum of bilateral collaboration in all fields including political, trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Economic Commission (JEC) at the earliest, which could prove instrumental in enhancing bilateral trade and mutual cooperation in diverse areas.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s support for Belarus’ full membership of SCO and expressed the confidence that this would further strengthen the Organization.

The Prime Minister while accepting the invitation by President Lukashenko to visit Belarus also extended an invitation to the President of Belarus to visit Pakistan.