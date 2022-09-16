PM, Azerbaijan president discuss bilateral matters

SAMARKAND (Uzbekistan), Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the heads of state meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the historic city of Samarkand, focused on ways to strengthen relationship between the two countries in diverse fields.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and senior officials attended the meeting.