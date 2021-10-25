PIA to airlift 15 million Sinovac vaccine doses from Oct 29 to Nov 2

BEIJING, Oct 25 (APP)::Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport 15 million Sinovac vaccines by five special aircraft from the Capital International Airport Beijing to Islamabad from October 29 to November 2. The national flag carrier will launch PAK-6857, PAK-6858, PK-6856, PK-6852 and PK-6853 respectively to transport Covid-19 vaccines from October 29 to November 2, PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi told APP here on Monday.

He informed that yesterday, a PIA special aircraft had brought three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated by China. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque in a tweet message said that China has played a vital role in Pakistan’s vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus and has so far provided the latter with 110 million doses of vaccines, making the backbone of Pakistan’s inoculation drive.

Pakistan was the first country in the world, which received a coronavirus vaccine from China as a donation. The first donation of Sinopharm vaccine was delivered to Pakistan in February 2021. Following the first batch, Pakistan has received millions of coronavirus vaccines from China.

According to official data, Pakistan has so far received 130 million doses of corona vaccine. Of these doses, 100 million were purchased while five million were donated by China.

Pakistan has received 25 million doses of the vaccine from Covax. The total number of Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in Pakistan has reached 100,741,762. At least 38,596,890 people have been fully vaccinated while 68,666,464 others received 68,666,464 single doses of corona vaccines.