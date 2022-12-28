PIA offers discount to passengers on Beijing-Islamabad flights

BEIJING, Dec 28 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered a big discount to passengers travelling on Beijing-Islamabad route with immediate effect.

The new fare from Beijing to Islamabad is now RMB 4,681 including all taxes, which will greatly facilitate those passengers who plan to travel to Pakistan to meet their families during the Chinese New Year holidays, a senior official told APP here on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier has also announced a cut in the existing fare of Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip and the new price is now RMB 12,050 including all taxes.

PIA is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

In addition, PIA has also been granted approval to start weekly flights on Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad route by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline is making necessary arrangements to start flights on this route.

China will scrap the quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting from January 8. Passengers travelling to China need to take the nucleic acid test within 48 hours before boarding their flights to China. The nucleic acid screening and centralized isolation after arrival will be cancelled, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani educationist said that the new discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani professionals and businessmen who could not meet their families for many years as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions and soaring travelling cost.

Now they could avail this offer and visit their families in Pakistan during winter holidays, he added.