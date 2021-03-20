PECB students attend China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Art Exhibition in Beijing

BEIJING, March 20 (APP):A group of students and teachers of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) attended opening and award ceremony of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Youth Art Exhibition held here at China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People.

With the theme to promote three-party friendship and drawing a friendship picture scroll together, the event, hosted by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, received positive responses and active participation from young people from three countries.

Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy in China, Ahmad Farooq, in his speech said, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan have a long history of exchanges as well as a bright future.

The three parties should strengthen exchanges and cooperation to jointly promote regional and world peace and development.

He said, this year coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, and the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China has lasted longer.

In the future, he said, both countries look forward to working jointly to further push Pakistan-China cooperation in various fields to a higher level.

Hang Yuanxiang, Executive Vice Chairman of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation said that China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are connected by mountains and have shared destiny.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the three countries have worked together and helped each other, fully demonstrating the deep friendship between friends and neighbors.

In the future, the Foundation will continue to organize a variety of international exchange activities, promote and deepen the exchanges between Chinese and foreign youths, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship among youth.

Chen Feng, Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affair said, China attaches great importance to the traditional friendship and strategic cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighbors, friends and partners, and they are a community with a shared future. “I believe that with the active promotion of the governments of the three countries and the extensive participation of all sectors of society in the three countries, the trilateral cooperation will definitely bear more fruits and make greater contributions to maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting regional development and prosperity”, he said.

Afghan Ambassador to China Javid Ahmad Qaem appreciated China Soong Ching Ling Foundation for promoting cultural exchanges among three neighbouring countries.

China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are geographically and culturally close and the friendship between the three parties can be traced back thousands of years.

More than 80 people including representatives of award-winning students in Beijing attended the opening ceremony.