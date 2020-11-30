Pakistan's participation as special partner in CAEXPO to strengthen cooperation with China, ASEAN: China

BEIJING, Nov 30 (APP): Pakistan’s participation as special partner of cooperation in the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) held in Nanning, Guangxi province of China showed its sincere wish to strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN countries, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Monday.

“As you said, this year for the first time, Pakistan was invited as a special partner of cooperation to attend the expo. President Dr Arif Alvi delivered a video address at the opening ceremony. It shows Pakistan’s sincere wish to strengthen cooperation with China and ASEAN,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that for many years, Pakistan had been supporting and participating in the China-ASEAN Expo and it had been using this platform to enhance cooperation with markets in China and ASEAN.

Hua Chunying said that China and Pakistan were good neighbours, good friends and good brothers linked by mountains and rivers. Both countries were all weather cooperative and strategic partners.

“We are all weather all round strategic cooperative partners. We have geographical proximity and there is also links between Pakistan and ASEAN countries”.

She hoped to work with all sides to deepen cooperation within China-ASEAN-Pakistan and achieve win win development.

This year, Pakistan was invited as special cooperation partner country to participate in the CAEXPO by the Chinese government.

The Pakistan Mission in China established a “Pakistan Pavilion” wherein around 16 Pakistan businessmen and traders set up 16 stalls and showcased Pakistani brands and products at the exhibition area of the expo held in Nanning, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony of the expo. Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Arif Alivi and heads of the states and governments of 10 ASEAN countries delivered video speeches.

Ambassador Haque also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and stalls set up by Pakistani businessmen and traders and interacted with them.

He also addressed Pakistan Trade and Investment Promotion Conference organized on the sidelines of the expo to attract the Chinese entrepreneurs and investors and later met with the secretary general of the expo to discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.

Pakistan is also likely to be invited again as special partner country to the next year’s expo to be held in Nanning, China.