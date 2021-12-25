Pakistan’s first national pavilion on China’s e-commerce platform launched

BEIJING, Dec 25 (APP):Pakistan’s National Pavilion on JD.com, China’s famous e-commerce platform was launched aimed at providing a useful platform to Pakistani and Chinese traders to promote Pakistan’s high-quality products through China’s huge online market.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque inaugurated Pakistan’s first online national pavilion in China at a simple ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan.

Vice President of Prestige International, Ms. Sisy Ge, Senior Advisor of Prestige International, Luo Xiangdon and senior Pakistani officials were present.

While thanking the Prestige International on setting up Pakistan’s online pavilion, Ambassador Haque said that in view of growing trade and business ties between Pakistan and China, the national pavilion would provide a useful platform to Pakistani and Chinese traders to promote Pakistani products through China’s huge online market.

Ambassador Haque further said that while pavilion will serve as a starting point in further exploring excellent opportunities offered by the Chinese digital economy, it would also complement the efforts of Pakistan’s offline pavilions which have already been in active operation in various cities of China including Chengdu, Kunming, Urumqi Yiwu and Zhengzhou.

Moreover, this pavilion would also provide a window for promoting Pakistan’s culture, cuisine, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Later, talking to APP, Ambassador Haque termed the launching of the pavilion on China’s largest e-commerce platform a historic occasion.

He said that this online pavilion would give a very important platform for Pakistani traders as well as Chinese importers to promote Pakistani products to the one of the largest markets in the world.

He also mentioned that this platform would promote Pakistani products to the Chinese markets, adding, “Our traders and exporters can open their shops and introduce their products through this platform and Chinese importers can also sell their Pakistan products,” he added.

Ambassador Haque remarked that China is already the world’s largest e commerce market and for Pakistani traders it is a very important time to benefit from this opportunity.

“We are not only training our traders, raising awareness about this green e-commerce business in China but also doing their capacity building,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistani food products, garments, leather products, sports goods and even furniture could be promoted through this online platform.

He said that the Prestige International is developing a bilingual app in both English and Chinese to bridge the language barrier and the Pakistan traders could use this app to connect to this platform.

Director, Prestige International, Tony hoped to successfully import high quality Pakistani products into Chinese market with the cooperation of Pakistani exporters and traders to showcase on the selling platforms.

“Our professional team will help Pakistani traders to export their products into Chinese markets and to connect them to the online platform,” he added.

He said that his company is in the process of contacting several companies in Pakistan and hoped to get more and more contact information on the Pakistani enterprises.

He said that in the beginning, Pakistani food products would be put on sale on this online platform but gradually all kinds of high quality products would be available.It is worth mentioning that as a comprehensive 2C online retailer in China, having 700 million active customers,JD.com is one of the most popular and influential e-Commerce platforms in China.

The launching ceremony was one of the events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.