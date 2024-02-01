Pakistani student graduated from China contributes to Sino-Pak friendship

BEIJING, Feb 1 (APP): : Kamran Malik, a Pakistani student at Lanzhou University in Gansu province, returned home in 2022 after completing his postdoctoral research in China.

Afterward, Malik worked as a teacher at the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology and then worked for the Department of Science and Technology and Information Technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Malik said the experience of studying in China enabled him to bring back new knowledge to Pakistan.

“I am very proud to be able to serve as a bridge and contribute to the friendship between China and Pakistan,” he said.

In recent year, a growing number of Pakistani and other international students have been coming to China for technical courses and professional degrees in recent years. They aim to master and take practical technologies back to their home countries, fostering closer people-to-people ties among nations, China Daily reported.

Similar stories have unfolded across the world, with students like Malik using the knowledge gained in China to facilitate development in their home countries.

Li Chunlin, dean of the School of International Cultural Exchange at Lanzhou University, said that in the past decade, there have been students from 97 countries coming to Lanzhou University to pursue their studies. Most of them came from countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

International students play an important role in promoting communication and exchange between China and their home countries, while making contributions to local development, Li said.

APP/asg