Pakistani mangoes to enter Chinese market on large scale this summer: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Apr 2 (APP):Now, most Chinese people favor mangoes imported from some Southeast Asian countries in supermarkets because the mangoes from South Asia are plump and beautiful.

On March 30, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Consulate General in Shanghai and China`s Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center jointly organized an online seminar.

Taking the opportunity of China International Import Expo 2021, Pakistani mangoes are expected to enter the Chinese market on a large scale this summer. Last year, Pakistan held mango tasting event in Shanghai and the feedback from the Chinese consumers was very positive.

Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries said in an article published in CEN on Friday.

In South Asia, mangoes in India are big and beautiful, while mangoes in Nepal are small and not very nice looking. There is a kind of mangoes in Pakistan that looks like an egg. It’s round and very delicious. I call it “egg mango”.

During my stay in South Asian countries, I tasted mangoes from all over the region, and I felt that the taste of the “egg mango” was the best.

Pakistan is the third largest mango exporter in the world, and mango is known as the “King of Fruits” in Pakistan.

The soil and climate conditions in Pakistan are particularly suitable for the growth of high-quality mangoes, which can be supplied for 5 to 6 months every year.

Mango is also the main export fruit of Pakistan. In 2018, Pakistan’s mango production reached 1.9 million tons, ranking sixth in the world.

In May 2001, then Chinese Prime Minister Zhu Rongji visited Pakistan. He received all the Chinese Embassy staff, and we listened to his kind and humorous teachings. In his speech, he specially recommended Pakistan’s “egg mango”.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. The Chinese people are eagerly looking forward to mangoes from Pakistan in this year’s mango ripening season.