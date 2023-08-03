Pakistani envoy Masood Khan, senior US official discuss boosting economic ties

WASHINGTON, Aug 03 (APP): Pakistan ‘s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, Wednesday discussed with the US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose Fernandez, steps to strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries.

“Today I discussed with Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan strengthening US-Pak economic partnership and climate resilience via the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance and investment in the technology sector,” tweeted Under Secretary Fernandez.

“I look forward to working together on mutually beneficial priorities,” he said.

Reciprocating, Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Fernandez for receiving him with warmth, according to a press release issued by the Pakistani embassy.

“Together- Pakistan and the US – will work to take our cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, energy, and climate resilience to a higher plane”, he said in his tweet.

He also expressed the hope to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US for Pakistan.