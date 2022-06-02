Pakistani doctors in three days treat 915 Afghans at free eye camp in Kabul

KABUL, June 2 (APP): A team of Pakistani doctors has treated around 915 Afghan patients in three days after a free eye camp has been set up at Al Noor Hospital in Kabul.

A large number of patients in Kabul have benefited from the eye camp organized by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, which runs in the Afghan capital from May 30 to June 22.

The camp has witnessed a large number of patients with eye problems, who were given proper medical treatment including eye checkups, examinations, and surgeries.

The doctors have so far performed 135 cataract surgeries, and five each vitreoretinal and oculoplastic surgeries.