Pakistani cultural products displayed at Grand Canal Culture, Tourism Expo in China

BEIJING, Sept 23 (APP): Three Pakistani companies have established their booths and displayed unique Pakistani products including carpets, jewelry, garments, article of woods and ceramics at the 4th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo opened in Suzhou city, Jiangsu province.

The Expo which is a major annual international exhibition in East China dedicated to promotion of cultural products, is being held from September 22 to September 25, 2022 at Suzhou International Expo Centre.

On the invitation of the organizers, the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Hussain Haider attended the inauguration of the 4th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo.

Senior leaders from Jiangsu province Municipal People Government and Suzhou city Municipal People’s Government were also in attendance.

The Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai visited the Pakistan pavilion and interacted with the Pakistani exhibitors. The Expo provides a useful opportunity to exhibit Pakistan’s export potential in the COVID-19 situation.