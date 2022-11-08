Pakistani, Chinese students attend training course at USTB

BEIJING, Nov 8 (APP): As part of a training course, 16 kinds of advanced scientific research equipment were introduced to a group of Pakistani and Chinese students at the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB).

“It is quite rare for us students to be able to see these advanced devices up close. The activity has deepened my knowledge in the materials science field,” said Muhammad Zeeshan Naeem, a Pakistani PhD student at USTB.

The activity was part of the “China-Pakistan Youth Forum for People-to-People Exchanges on Science” held in Beijing, jointly hosted by the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange under the Ministry of Education of China and the USTB.

The forum was held to advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through scientific and technological innovation, and youth exchange.

It attracted more than 100 representatives from 19 Chinese and Pakistani universities and other educational and scientific sectors, who exchanged views on the promotion of youth exchanges and development, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation, and the role of youth in the Belt and Road.

USTB began to recruit Pakistani students in 1977 and has cultivated 226 Pakistani students so far, according to Yang Renshu, president of USTB. The majority of them have devoted themselves to the construction of the CPEC and exchanges on science and technology and culture between the two sides.

Muhammad Arif Mughal, a Pakistani teacher at the Institute of Artificial Intelligence at USTB, has been in Beijing for more than 10 years.

“I’m a beneficiary of the Belt and Road, and the construction of CPEC has brought great changes to my hometown,” said Mughal.

Du Kewei, director of the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange, said young people play an important role in China-Pakistan people-to-people exchanges and the bilateral relationship.