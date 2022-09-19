Pakistan urges OIC to push for appointment of UN envoy on fast-growing Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 19 (APP): Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday urged the OIC to approach the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy – or at least a focal person – on Islamophobia, which, he said, had reached an alarming level worldwide, especially in Europe.

“What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe, ultimately leading to the institutionalization of Islamophobia through new legislations and policies such as discriminatory travel bans and visa restrictions,” the foreign minister told a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe held on the sidelines of UN General Assembly’s 77th session.

The UN General Assembly last year adopted the landmark resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“The momentum generated by this resolution should be maintained,” FM Bilawal said.

“Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India,” he said, adding, “Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu state.”

Noting that the rise in hate crimes against the Muslims in Europe are well documented, FM Bilawal said, “The gender aspect of Islamophobia is also gaining prominence, with Muslim girls and women being targeted due to mode of their dress and the general notion that Muslim women are oppressed and thus must be ‘liberated’.”

In this regard, he proposed:

1. OIC needs to further strengthen the OIC observatory to monitor all such incidents of discrimination and hate crimes in Europe and other parts of the world;

2. OIC should call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe to establish an observatory to monitor acts of religious hatred, hostility and violence against Muslims, and report regularly to the relevant policy organisations;

3. OIC should urge the UN secretary-general to appoint a special envoy or at least a focal person on Islamophobia, and,

4. The OIC member states, within the framework of their bilateral relations with European countries, should raise the challenges facing Muslims and make specific efforts to help in addressing those challenges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

FM Bilawal Bhutto holds talks with Wang Yi to push Pak-China relations to new heights

Bilawal, Wang Yi share views on bilateral ties, multilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with Chinese counterpart, State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with Chinese counterpart, State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of...

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shaking hand with Chinese counterpart, State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shaking hand with Chinese counterpart, State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 77th session...

Hissein Taha to hold meetings with leaders, heads of OIC member states on sidelines of UNGA

Decades after 9/11 attacks, US Muslims continue to face Islamophobia: CAIR official

Decades after 9/11 attacks, US Muslims continue to face Islamophobia: CAIR official

Bilawal pays rich tribute to Quaid e Azam on death anniversary

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres talking to flood affected people during his visit relief camp at Areeja Village.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Secretary General...

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in...

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres , Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after landing Karachi Airport

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres , Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after landing Karachi Airport

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro...